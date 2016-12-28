Latest News
- 01-jan (09:17) Mashiat commented on the post, Bottas 'had secret Mercedes seat fitting' (F1Fanatic.co.uk)
- 01-jan (09:17) Attorney Mark Geragos Says Trump Made Him a Fortune!!! (TMZ)
- 01-jan (09:17) Kordell Stewart Tells Ex-Wife Porsha Williams To Stop Talking About Him (TMZ)
- 01-jan (09:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published New equipment helps Staffordshire and Shropshire Blood Bikes (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (09:17) Zlatan Ibrahimovic disallowed goal: Do these snaps prove the Man Utd goal should've stood? (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (09:17) jilldcfc published 8 things that grind my gears about Derby (Derby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (09:17) Bring in the New Year in style with Mirror Bingo's £1000 New Year slots draw (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (09:17) 23 dead 100 rescued after Indonesian boat fire (RTE News)
- 01-jan (09:17) 23 dead after ferry catches fire near Indonesian capital (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (09:17) Burton Mail says: Hospital charges frustrating but essential (Burton Mail)
- 01-jan (09:17) What time is Sherlock on TV tonight? (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (09:17) Best TV on today: New Year's Day 2017 (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (09:17) Benedict Cumberbatch: Why I keep coming back to play Sherlock (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (09:17) Theresa May addresses 'divisive' Brexit in new year message – video (The Guardian Video)
- 01-jan (09:17) London Ambulance Service forced to log emergencies 'using pen and paper' during busy New Year's Eve (London Evening Standard)
- 01-jan (09:17) Acton fire: Hundreds forced to flee after huge blaze tears through pub packed with New Year's revellers (London Evening Standard)
- 01-jan (09:17) Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Inter Milan 'put Lucas Leiva pursuit on hold' (Mirror - Football)
- 01-jan (09:17) New Year's Eve revellers flee west London pub as 'candle used to light Christmas tree branch starts blaze' (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-jan (09:17) Istanbul nightclub attack: Several foreigners among 39 killed, manhunt on for assailant (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (09:17) Donald Trump says he will reveal 'things that other people don't know' about US election hacking (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (09:17) New Year terror attack on Istanbul nightclub leaves 39 dead and up to 70 injured (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (09:17) Human Ken doll puts on 28lbs so he can have liposuction and put fat in his backside (Metro Weird News)
- 01-jan (09:17) What to do if you see a homeless person sleeping rough over Christmas (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (09:17) Britain stays classy as it sees in New Year 2017 (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (09:17) Turkey: Search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-jan (09:17) Top Asian News 9:09 a.m. GMT (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-jan (09:17) S. Korea's Park denies involvement in corruption scandal (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (09:17) 23 dead in Indonesia boat accident (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (09:17) Sudan's Bashir announces one-month ceasefire extension (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (09:17) S.Korea's Park denies wrongdoing in scandal - media (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (09:17) Tight security for New Year’s Eve in Cologne, Germany (BBC News World)
- 01-jan (09:17) Katie Price channels rapper Nicki Minaj for NYE bash in buxom bodysuit and hot pink bikini...as she toasts to last night drinking for a year (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (09:17) 'Wonder if I will be cold?' Kate Hudson braves a snowy NYE in Aspen in nothing but lingerie as she parties hard with pal Chelsea Handler (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (09:17) Terry Biviano and daughter Azzura, 3, wear matching outfits AGAIN for the third time in a week as they ring in the New Year (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (09:17) Nicole Trunfio wants to spend more time with her family (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (09:17) Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore gets patriotic as he dons the stars and stripes for New Year's Day party in Sydney (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (09:17) Real Madrid transfer news: James Rodriguez to stay at Santiago Bernabeu despite English interest claims his dad (Dailymail-Sport Headlines)
- 01-jan (09:17) TV binge-watching culture 'puts pressure on drama writers to start making new series when even they haven't worked out whodunnit' (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (09:17) Massive inferno rips through Renault garage in east London with over 70 firefighters tackling blaze (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (09:17) Dippy the Diplodocus bows out from the Natural History Museum after 112 years (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (09:17) Isis would use chemical weapons in attack on UK, says minister (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (09:17) Medical smart jacket tackles misdiagnosis of pneumonia (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (09:16) JordanBhatt published Controversy continues to surround unlucky Atlantic swimmer Ben... (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-jan (09:16) Warning to Essex motorists after large rise in number of people killed on county’s roads (East Anglian Daily Times)
- 01-jan (09:16) Pep Guardiola won't discuss Man City title chances after Liverpool defeat (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-jan (09:16) LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers fan gallery? (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-jan (09:16) Ellesmere Port mayor backs eating disorder charity (Chester Chronicle)
- 01-jan (09:16) Hub helps boost literacy in its first three years (Telegraph & Argus)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: singer Kloe (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: actor Morfydd Clark (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Martin Freeman: ‘Ricky will always make me laugh doing Brent’ (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rebel Kind: Just for Fools review – endearingly shambolic songcraft (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: artist Aaron Angell (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Chibundu Onuzo: ‘I love Lagos, but it is not a place you can romanticise’ (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Brian Eno: Reflection review – soothing, but sobering (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: novelist Felicia Yap (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) The week in TV: To Walk Invisible; The Witness for the Prosecution; Delicious; Maigret’s Dead Man; Mrs Brown’s Boys – review (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: comedian Lolly Adefope (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: architecture practice Interrobang (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (09:16) WWE dream matches 2017 (Skysports)
- 01-jan (09:16) The hangover breakfast tag is the hero we all need right now (Metro Life & Style)
- 01-jan (09:16) 31 vegan recipes to get you through Veganuary (Metro Life & Style)
- 01-jan (09:16) More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-jan (09:16) Silence review – Scorsese’s grim pilgrimage (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (09:16) Rising stars of 2017: film director William Oldroyd (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (09:16) Southampton 1 West Brom 2 - player ratings (West Midland Express & Star)
- 01-jan (09:16) Jay teaching youngsters the power of restoration (The Voice Online)
- 01-jan (09:16) Courageous Bodelwyddan mum Sarah Jones remembered a year to the day after she lost her cancer battle (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-jan (09:16) New Year reveller killed in Sandwell collision (Express & Star)
- 01-jan (09:16) Observer business agenda’s review of the year (The Guardian Business)
- 01-jan (09:16) How to plan the perfect beach holiday in France (Telegraph - Travel)
- 01-jan (09:16) The 10 best beach holidays in France for 2017 (Telegraph - Travel)
- 01-jan (09:16) Burundi minister shot dead in capital - police (Yahoo-Africa)
- 01-jan (09:15) Teenager in intensive care after being 'assaulted and then run over' on New Year's Eve (Wales Online)
- 01-jan (09:15) Ricky Ponting to join Australia coaching staff for T20 series against Sri Lanka (This is Guernsey)
- 01-jan (09:15) Burundi environment minister Niyonkuru shot dead (BBC News Africa)
- 01-jan (09:14) Mariah Carey ignores backlash over New Year's Eve performance after glitch causes her to walk off stage: 'S**t happens' (OK!)
- 01-jan (09:14) Ronda Rousey loses UFC battle with Nunes after 48 seconds (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-jan (09:14) Television presenter inspired by 'magic' Bromsgrove slimmers (Bromsgrove Advertiser)
- 01-jan (09:14) Colchester: Oldest recorded town photographed then and now (BBC News Essex)
- 01-jan (09:14) Man dies after being hit by a car during New Year celebrations (Halesowen News)
- 01-jan (09:14) Refurbished and relaunched boat in Welshpool (County Times)
- 01-jan (09:14) ‘Job coach’ in Redditch to offer advice on getting work (Redditch Standard)
- 01-jan (09:14) Limerick Fringe will launch with 30-something acts (Limerick Post)
- 01-jan (09:14) Huge Fire at the Aeronaut During New Year Party (ActonW3.com)
- 01-jan (09:13) Nuneaton News published Concern growing for man missing from his home near Bedworth (Nuneaton News)
- 01-jan (09:13) Ricky Ponting to join Australia as assistant coach for Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka (BBC News Cricket)
- 01-jan (09:13) Froch: Dream fights for 2017 (Skysports - Boxing)
- 01-jan (09:13) The legendary John Latham in London (Apollo)
- 01-jan (09:13) Review of 2016 - October: Hamleys toy stores, Michelin stars and local TV (Birmingham Post)
- 01-jan (09:12) This candy kingdom art is what your dreams are made of (Metro Arts)
- 01-jan (09:12) Robbie Williams Uses Hand Sanitiser After Touching BBC Audience (Huffingtonpost Comedy)
- 01-jan (09:00) shill published In praise of Dorset County and Blandford Hospitals: letter (This is Dorset)
- 01-jan (08:56) mbarber published Outside Edge to be staged at the Barrington Theatre Ferndown (This is Dorset)
- 01-jan (08:47) Kevin Hart & Justin Bieber Called Out By Streetball Legend Mani Love (VIDEO) (TMZ)
- 01-jan (08:47) 'Magic School Bus' Reboot -- Ralphie and His Classmates Are Coming Back! (VIDEO) (TMZ)
- 01-jan (08:46) 'Good Lord, I'm back', says Tony Blackburn as he returns to BBC after being sacked over Jimmy Savile evidence (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-jan (08:46) Hundreds evacuated as blaze breaks out in pub during NYE celebrations (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (08:46) Today will be the busiest day of the year for online dating (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (08:46) Badger walks, Reading bus film screening and stargazing could be on line up for Festival of The Dark 2017 (Get Reading)
- 01-jan (08:46) Locked up in 2016: 37 criminals behind bars after most high profile Teesside cases of the year (Gazette Live)
- 01-jan (08:46) What to do on New Year's Day: Here's 5 ways you could spend the first day of 2017 (Gazette Live)
- 01-jan (08:46) The 30 best shows on TV for Christmas 2016 and New Year 2017 (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (08:46) The Voice UK 2016: Who are the coaches? (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (08:46) Watford vs Tottenham, Premier League: Where to watch live, preview, betting odds and possible XI (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (08:46) Husband speaks to wife for first time in 20 years after going into incredible sulk (Metro World News)
- 01-jan (08:46) Driving test may be changed to make learners practise on motorways (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (08:46) Girl, 9, faces being shunned by family for eating a McDonald’s (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (08:46) The Latest: Eyewitness describes seeing attacker open fire (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:46) South Korea's Park rejects wrongdoing in scandal, says she was 'set up' - media reports (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:46) State Bank of India cuts lending rate by 90 bps across maturities (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:46) 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub gun attack, manhunt under way (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:46) Girl, 12, dies in New Year's Eve hit-and-run in Oldham (Yahoo-UK)
- 01-jan (08:46) Edrych ymlaen at 'flwyddyn chwedlonol' i dwristiaeth (BBC News Wales)
- 01-jan (08:46) Rowing the Atlantic in memory of my brother James (BBC News)
- 01-jan (08:46) New Year fireworks 'show London is open' (BBC News)
- 01-jan (08:46) New £1 coin to appear in 2017 (BBC News)
- 01-jan (08:46) A review of all the ups and downs of football in 2016 (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (08:46) This will stun the Premier League: £80m Chelsea raid could be on the cards (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (08:46) AACTA Award winner Samuel Johnson jokes about committing 'unfathomable acts' to secure the role of Molly Meldrum in television mini series (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (08:46) Terry Biviano and daughter Azzura, 3, wear matching outfits AGAIN for the third time in a week as they ring in 2017 (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (08:46) Astonished fans react to Caitlin Stasey's 2004 throwback snap as former Neighbours star, now 26, doesn't look a day older (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (08:46) 23 Australians wake up as millionaires on New Year's Day after $31 million lotto draw (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (08:46) Sydney man stabbed dog to death after it got scared by New Year's Eve fireworks (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (08:46) Man's brave letter to his parents about the horrific sexual abuse he endured when he was 13 - at the hands of a neighbour who lived 500 metres from the family home (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (08:46) Mariah Carey botches New Year's Eve performance in Times Square (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (08:46) Archbishop of Canterbury tells Britons to heal Brexit divisions (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:46) Trump on Russia hacking claims: 'It could be somebody else' – video (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:46) Girl aged 12 killed in hit and run in Oldham (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:46) Lay down some roots in Lincolnshire (Horse & Hound)
- 01-jan (08:46) 13 hipster health food trends to look out for in 2017, according to wellness experts (Evening Echo)
- 01-jan (08:46) How to make body positivity your New Year’s resolution (Evening Echo)
- 01-jan (08:45) Scunthorpe Telegraph published What time are the Hull fireworks to start the Year of Culture... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (08:45) Billys commented on the post, Bottas 'had secret Mercedes seat fitting' (F1Fanatic.co.uk)
- 01-jan (08:45) AndrewT commented on the post, Bottas 'had secret Mercedes seat fitting' (F1Fanatic.co.uk)
- 01-jan (08:42) Best new tech coming in 2017 (PCAdvisor.co.uk - Reviews)
- 01-jan (08:42) MSPs give their backing to The Inverness Courier's retained firefighter recruitment campaign (Inverness Courier)
- 01-jan (08:40) A healthy advent calendar for January to help start your year off right (Evening Echo)
- 01-jan (08:40) Fire at Keighley shop (Keighley News)
- 01-jan (08:40) Carmelo Anthony Praised By Cancer-Fighting Teen For Car Gift (VIDEO) (TMZ)
- 01-jan (08:40) Bucolic beauty spot or smelly health hazard? Village divided over pond (St Albans & Harpenden Review)
- 01-jan (08:34) Jose Mourinho wants to sell Chris Smalling: Arsenal and Everton linked with England man (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (08:32) James Rodger published Fourth series of Sherlock starts tonight starring Benedict... (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (08:26) Shop damaged in late night fire (Telegraph & Argus)
- 01-jan (08:24) Phil Norris published Cheltenham legend 'Dancing' Ken Hanks reveals he has cancer (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-jan (08:18) The 7 best celeb hangover cures featuring Khloe Kardashian and Cameron Diaz (Now Daily Celeb News)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Review of the year: July 2016 (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Virgo (August 24– Sept 23) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 22) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 20) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Aquarius (Jan 21-Feb 19) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (08:18) AmyGuard published What YOU said about Derby City Council advice to put food waste... (Derby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (08:18) snicholson_DT published Video: Steve Nicholson on Derby County's draw against Wigan... (Derby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (08:18) Policing Authority to appoint senior Garda roles (RTE News)
- 01-jan (08:18) The seven best places for breakfast in Reading (Get Reading)
- 01-jan (08:18) Revealed: The transfer business Reading FC want to do in January (Get Reading)
- 01-jan (08:18) Jellyfish are the new pet craze - and a northern lad is cornering the market (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-jan (08:18) Attention holidaymakers: 20 travel rights and tips you need to know about (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-jan (08:18) Dumped: Meet the puppies that were abandoned on Christmas Day (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-jan (08:18) From diet to fitness to lifestyle: Your 30 tips for a healthier 2017 (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-jan (08:18) Booker T talks about how Brock Lesnar should have been punished for his failed UFC drug test (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (08:18) Assassin's Creed review: Michael Fassbender-starring video game movie is another rotten apple (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (08:18) Gadgets and apps to help you achieve those pending New Year resolutions in 2017 (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (08:18) West London pub gutted by fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (08:18) Former captain Ponting joins Australia's interim coaching team (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-jan (08:18) Agonised wait after night of horror at Istanbul club (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:18) New Year ambulance service hit by fault (BBC News)
- 01-jan (08:18) Tea with the Prime Minister! Candice Warner and hubby David spend New Year's Day at Kirribilli House (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (08:18) Joanna King poses with George Burgess as she reveals getting married and finding out about her pregnancy were 'the best moments of my life' (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (08:18) Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal confident 'whole package' squad can challenge for the Premier League title (Dailymail-Sport Headlines)
- 01-jan (08:18) The tiniest twins in Britain a year after their devastated parents were told they only had a one in 10 chance of surviving (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (08:18) ‘It would be bad for our interests’: why Thatcher ignored the murder of an Observer journalist (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:18) Sean McAllister, curator of Made in Hull: ‘We’re showcasing 75 years of a proud working city’ (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:18) Farzad Bazoft: tough UK action to save journalist was not forthcoming (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (08:18) Istanbul nightclub attack: police hunt gunman who killed 39 on New Year's Eve – live (The Guardian)
- 01-jan (08:18) Hull Daily Mail published Hull New Year supermarket opening times for Asda, Tesco, Aldi,... (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-jan (08:18) Analysis: Has the dairy sector turned a corner on poor prices? (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (08:18) Huddersfield Town claim deserved point against Blackburn Rovers - but it should have been all three (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-jan (08:18) Ellesmere Port engineer tackles Himalayas for Alzheimer's (Chester Chronicle)
- 01-jan (08:18) The week in radio: Johnnie Walker Meets Peter Kay; Desert Island Discs; Blink Once for Yes (The Guardian TV & Radio)
- 01-jan (08:18) Appy New Year: the best apps to help you achieve your resolutions for 2017 (The Guardian Tech)
- 01-jan (08:18) Video games for a more human new year (The Guardian Tech)
- 01-jan (08:18) Simone Lia on the new year (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Kid Cudi: Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’ review – feels like a group hug (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Yung Lean: Frost God review – no hidden depths (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Nonfiction to look out for in 2017 (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Annie Get Your Gun review – out of time and short on ammo (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Estonian national museum review – touching and revealing (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Art review – 90s ‘comedy’ becomes an old master (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:18) Louise Bichan: Out of My Own Light review – wistful and heartfelt (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (08:17) Phil Norris published What will the weather be like for New Year's Day Racing (or for... (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-jan (08:17) RobinJenkins published See the moment a motorcyclist was left stuck under a tractor... (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-jan (08:17) 10 free ways to get fit in 2017 if you can't afford the gym (Gazette Live)
- 01-jan (08:17) 5 diets explained: Want to lose weight in 2017 but confused about which plan to follow? (Gazette Live)
- 01-jan (08:17) Mourinho reveals early Manchester United team news vs West Ham (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-jan (08:17) Live: Manchester breaking news - Sunday, January 1 (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-jan (08:17) Dazzling fireworks around the world bring in 2017 – video (The Guardian Video)
- 01-jan (08:17) London ambulance service hit by New Year fault (BBC News London)
- 01-jan (08:17) Smog in northern China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights (Yahoo-Nature)
- 01-jan (08:17) Want to work for Merseyside Police? The force are hiring special constables (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-jan (08:17) Why doesn't Liverpool ONE have a roof? Shopping centre could have looked VERY different (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-jan (08:17) Subsidise attractions to bring visitors in the shoulder months, says hotel owner (This is Jersey)
- 01-jan (08:16) Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho left frustrated after Ivory Coast refuse to delay Eric Bailly's call-up for AFCON (Dailymail-Manchester Utd)
- 01-jan (08:16) Carson Daly: Good Genes or Good Docs!? (New Years Edition) (TMZ)
- 01-jan (08:16) Courtyard Marriott in Chicago Sued for Bedbugs (PHOTOS) (TMZ)
- 01-jan (08:16) Police helicopter's breathtaking photos from the skies above London (London Evening Standard)
- 01-jan (08:16) Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Juventus 'make Alexis Sanchez their No 1 target' (Mirror - Football)
- 01-jan (08:16) Best Bets for Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League today (Mirror - Football)
- 01-jan (08:16) Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool latest as January window opens (Mirror - Football)
- 01-jan (08:16) Racial diversity in ITV's The Halcyon is not just "politically correct TV" it's historically accurate (RadioTimes)
- 01-jan (08:16) Details of first family-friendly artisan market of the year (Bury Times)
- 01-jan (08:16) 'Ban driven new psychoactive substances underground' (BBC News Wales)
- 01-jan (08:15) Generous students return home after raising £16,000 for Gambian nursery (Solihull Observer)
- 01-jan (08:15) Local man calls for legalisation of Humanist Weddings (Coventry Observer)
- 01-jan (08:15) Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews (East Anglian Daily Times)
- 01-jan (08:15) Tennis predictions 2017 (Skysports - Tennis)
- 01-jan (08:14) Preparing for Christmas tree throwing (The Clare Champion)
- 01-jan (08:14) Man who forgot where he parked his car six months ago is reunited with it (Metro Weird News)
- 01-jan (08:13) Homeless man invited to spend Christmas in Sweden after giving directions to tourists (Metro Weird News)
- 01-jan (08:13) James Rodger published Titanic: The new evidence - was an iceberg really to blame for... (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (08:13) Istanbul Reina nightclub shooting: At least 39 killed after gunman 'dressed as Santa Claus' opens fire on New Year's revellers (London Evening Standard)
- 01-jan (08:13) Why Him? review – mortifyingly funny (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Monster trucks review – a clueless family caper (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Ethel & Ernest; Little Men; Dog Eat Dog; London Town; The Man Between – review (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Reset review – dynamic portrait of a ballet master (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Collateral Beauty review – mawkish drama (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Ben Affleck: ‘My wildest dreams have come true, but at a price’ (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Crash and Burn review – ugly side of Formula One (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Ballerina review – city of light feet (The Guardian Film)
- 01-jan (08:13) Newey predicts mixed-up 2017 (Skysports - Formula 1)
- 01-jan (08:13) Flexitarianism – everything you need to know about the diet option (Metro Food)
- 01-jan (08:11) Yahya Jammeh calls ECOWAS deployment 'an act of war' (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (08:11) Rogue firework thought to be cause of shed blaze (Telegraph & Argus)
- 01-jan (08:11) Stoke boss Mark Hughes urges Chelsea to protect Diego Costa: Here’s why (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (08:10) Istanbul nightclub terror attack: Live updates after 'Santa gunman' launches AK-47 New Year's Eve massacre killing dozens (Mirror - World)
- 01-jan (08:08) "S**t happens": Mariah Carey reacts to her epic New Year's Eve Times Square lip-sync performance meltdown (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-jan (08:01) Step into the future together, says Police and Crime Commissioner in New Year message (Bolton News)
- 01-jan (08:00) A2 coast-bound delays after car overturns near M25 J2 (Kent Online)
- 01-jan (08:00) Manhunt for armed gunmen enters a third month (Gazette News)
- 01-jan (08:00) Jose Mourinho reveals Man United denial: Why this key player won’t play at West Ham (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (08:00) IanOnions published Why people in the Bristol area are political but 'shun' party... (Bristol Post)
- 01-jan (08:00) JonPritchard published Plans for HS2 to cut through meadow will 'kill' beauty spot, say... (Nottingham Post)
- 01-jan (08:00) Memory Lane: Looking after West Lothian's poor in the 1800s (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (08:00) Derbyshire computer hacker who broke into a company's emails is... (Burton Mail)
- 01-jan (08:00) 2016 REVIEW: Heartache for Warrington Wolves fans (This is Cheshire)
- 01-jan (08:00) Stunning Swedish Instagram babe squats using her sexy bikini-clad sister (DailyStar-Living)
- 01-jan (07:54) Arsenal Transfer News: West Ham exclusive, Wenger wants £25m midfielder, Sanchez exit (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (07:54) Oli_Vergnault published 40 dead including 15 foreign nationals in Istanbul nightclub New... (This is Cornwall)
- 01-jan (07:50) Travel: Fancy a winter weekend away? Try the charm of North Devon (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:48) Celtic due £6m windfall following Chelsea deal with Southampton (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (07:48) IanOnions published WEATHER: A rainy day to greet the new year.. (Bristol Post)
- 01-jan (07:48) Parents’ legacy efforts earn praise from Theresa May (Newark Advertiser)
- 01-jan (07:47) Man dressed as Father Christmas shoots 39 people dead at nightclub (Metro World News)
- 01-jan (07:47) Kim Jong Un to celebrate new year with a ballistic missile test (Metro World News)
- 01-jan (07:47) Americans win 1st match at Hopman Cup mixed teams event (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-jan (07:47) China jails 16 for trafficking in organs (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (07:47) Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (07:47) Chelsea identify top January transfer target: Antonio Conte prepared to spend £60m on him (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:47) The 10 top players Chelsea should try to sign in 2017 (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:47) Terror attack on Istanbul nightclub kills 39 (ft.com-uk)
- 01-jan (07:47) Gwen Stefani locks lips with Blake Shelton as they enjoy family New Years Eve (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (07:47) Celebrate good times, c'mon! Amy Adams stocks up on alcohol ahead of New Year's Eve celebration (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (07:47) Shanina Shaik sports a racy green dress as she supports DJ Ruckus New Year's Eve gig (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (07:47) Georgia Love and Lee Elliott step out in their Sunday best to celebrate New Year's Day in Sydney after welcoming 2017 in Melbourne (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (07:46) Istanbul new year Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 39 dead' (BBC News)
- 01-jan (07:46) Girl, 12, dies in hit and run while second girl fights for her life (Metro UK News)
- 01-jan (07:45) 39 people killed in Istanbul nightclub attack (RTE News)
- 01-jan (07:45) North Korea's Kim says close to launch of ICBM (RTE News)
- 01-jan (07:45) 12 ponies of Christmas: handsome Trigger (Horse & Hound)
- 01-jan (07:40) North Devon Journal published Reader letter: Actavis and pricing of hydrocortisone tablets (North Devon Journal)
- 01-jan (07:36) Humble Iraqi dish offers taste of home for Mosul's displaced (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-jan (07:30) Letter: Thanks for kindness at Skipton store (Craven Herald)
- 01-jan (07:30) Papers: Jose plots £145m raid (Skysports - Premier League)
- 01-jan (07:30) Hull Daily Mail published Why do hangovers happpen? (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-jan (07:30) NDJJonny published Bideford v Taunton Town: Southern League match preview (North Devon Journal)
- 01-jan (07:30) The best sporting quotes of 2016: Including Klopp, Murray, Obama and Zlatan (DailyStar-Sports)
- 01-jan (07:30) 2016: A year in front pages (Watford Observer)
- 01-jan (07:29) Old workshops could be converted into flats under new plans (Telegraph & Argus)
- 01-jan (07:26) JemmaPage published Miserable weather for the start of 2017 - but is it going to get... (Nottingham Post)
- 01-jan (07:20) Runcorn Rotary Club's Santa float raises a record £3,000 (Runcorn & Widnes World)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Aries (March 21-April 20) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Taurus (April 21-May 21) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Gemini (May 22-June 21) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Cancer (June 23-July 23) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Leo (July 24-August 23) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Staffordshire Newsletter published Your horoscope for 2017: Libra (Sept 24–Oct 22) (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (07:17) Mark Clattenburg on Arsenal’s defeat at Everton: Why it was wrong to blame me (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (07:16) Richard Arnold reveals he can't make New Year's resolutions because he gets 'too grumpy' (Mirror - TV)
- 01-jan (07:16) China manufacturing growth slows (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (07:16) Five dead, around 100 rescued after fire on Indonesia tourist boat (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (07:16) Roger Federer can win another Grand Slam, says former coach Paul Annacone (BBC News)
- 01-jan (07:16) 360 video of New Year's Eve fireworks (BBC News)
- 01-jan (07:16) How did the UEFA Team of the Year look 10 years ago? Which Premier League heroes made it? (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:16) Man United star wants to be offered new contract this month (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:16) Everton eye third Man United star: Could he move with Schneiderlin and Depay? (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:16) Tottenham 4th, Arsenal 6th, Sunderland 16th - predicted final Premier League table (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:16) Nicole Kidman dances on stage beside hubby Keith Urban as he performs amazing New Year's tribute to 2016's fallen greats (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (07:16) ‘Coolest place on planet’ accolade stirs interest in Ireland’s wild north (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (07:16) Development short stories: a homesick backpacker | James Georgalakis (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (07:16) Will António Guterres be the UN's best ever secretary general? (The Guardian)
- 01-jan (07:16) Istanbul nightclub attack: 15 foreigners among 39 killed as police hunt gunman – live (The Guardian)
- 01-jan (07:16) 2016 top share tipsters are revealed...are these the people to follow in 2017? (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-jan (07:16) Box-set binge culture ‘forces TV channels to put out half-baked programmes’ (The Guardian TV & Radio)
- 01-jan (07:16) New Year revolutions: four gadgets for a better you (The Guardian Tech)
- 01-jan (07:16) Why it's time you gave Hull a second chance (Telegraph - Travel)
- 01-jan (07:16) Washington's proud offense shut down by Tide in Peach Bowl (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-jan (07:16) 360 video: 2017 fireworks (BBC News England)
- 01-jan (07:16) Hull Daily Mail published New Year's Eve in Hull descends into alcohol-fuelled violence,... (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-jan (07:16) Marine had affair with neighbour's teen wife - and then threw her down a mineshaft after she fell pregnant (Mirror)
- 01-jan (07:16) 'I was whipped for wearing a short skirt' reveals Muslim woman who left Iran to become a fashion designer (Mirror)
- 01-jan (07:16) What were the most popular baby names in Cambridgeshire in 2016? (Cambridge News)
- 01-jan (07:15) Labradors have the scariest bark, according to survey (which is why this insurance company thinks you should have one) (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:15) The 4 foods you need to cure a New Year’s Day hangover! (Now Daily Celeb News)
- 01-jan (07:15) The 10 stars Liverpool should look to sign in 2017 (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:15) If you're seeing in 2017 with too much festive spirit, here's how to make light of boozy night (Mirror - Lifestyle)
- 01-jan (07:15) Joe Wicks' top 10 tips for getting fit and changing your body in 2017 (Mirror - Lifestyle)
- 01-jan (07:15) Best healthy diet plan for 2017: Reviews of Atkins, 5:2, Weightwatchers, Slimming World and more (Mirror - Lifestyle)
- 01-jan (07:15) Katie Piper on her hopes for the New Year: 'I want to do things that have nothing to do with my scars in 2017' (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-jan (07:15) Mariah Carey has EPIC meltdown after lip-sync performance goes horribly wrong during New Year's bash in Times Square (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-jan (07:15) N. Korea's leader hints of long-range missile test launch (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-jan (07:15) Top Asian News 6:50 a.m. GMT (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-jan (07:15) Brexit’s slow-burning fuse will reach a powder keg this year (The Guardian Business)
- 01-jan (07:15) Do these fist-look photos hint trouble ahead for Ronnie and Jack’s EastEnders wedding? (Evening Echo)
- 01-jan (07:15) Lyonshall farmer to battle some of the coldest conditions on earth in unique fundraising adventure (Hereford Times)
- 01-jan (07:15) 25 of the best yoga holidays and retreats (The Guardian Travel)
- 01-jan (07:15) Mozart 225 review – all of Amadeus in one big box (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (07:15) Future Sex: A New Kind of Free Love by Emily Witt – review (The Guardian Culture)
- 01-jan (07:14) Visa-free all-Africa passport for 2018 (The Voice Online)
- 01-jan (07:14) Domestic & General left me without a fridge over Christmas (The Guardian Money)
- 01-jan (07:14) My seven-year-old son the boxer (The Guardian Boxing)
- 01-jan (07:14) Southgate lifts the lid (Skysports)
- 01-jan (07:14) Capoue: I want to haunt Spurs (Skysports - Premier League)
- 01-jan (07:14) 'Wayne's world is different' (Skysports - Premier League)
- 01-jan (07:14) Carroll 'very happy' at West Ham (Skysports - Premier League)
- 01-jan (07:14) Google’s year in review shows that 2016 hasn’t been all bad (promise) (Metro World News)
- 01-jan (07:14) The Huddersfield stories from 2016 that will restore your faith in humanity (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-jan (07:14) Chester FC aiming to make amends for Solihull Moors 'injustice' (Chester Chronicle)
- 01-jan (07:14) New Year's Day family quiz: How much can you remember from 2016? (Chester Chronicle)
- 01-jan (07:14) New church role for former checkout worker (Newark Advertiser)
- 01-jan (07:13) Here's why starting the New Year with a crash diet is a bad idea... (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:13) It’s 100 up for committed Strider David (Southern Standard)
- 01-jan (07:13) What’s on TV today? Snuggle up on the sofa on New Year’s Day (Now Daily Celeb News)
- 01-jan (07:13) Celebrity New Year’s resolutions: What are these stars changing for 2017? (Now Daily Celeb News)
- 01-jan (07:13) Road safety move at West Bromwich accident blackspot (Express & Star)
- 01-jan (07:13) 2017: A big year for... (Skysports - Cricket)
- 01-jan (07:13) 2017 Sporting Calendar: key dates and event planner (Telegraph - Sport)
- 01-jan (07:12) Slaughter of rare turtles in Yemen 'alarming' (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-jan (07:12) WMNKRossiter published Syria, Brexit Trump ... so what, exactly, did 2016 do for us? (Plymouth Herald)
- 01-jan (07:12) Workers missing out on taking holidays (Loughborough Echo)
- 01-jan (07:11) Top Asian News 7:11 a.m. GMT (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-jan (07:11) Cook this: amazing things you can make with nut butter (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:11) Beem's five to watch in 2017 (Skysports - Golf - Chris Wood)
- 01-jan (07:10) New Year's resolutions - top tips on how to stay the course (Oxford Mail)
- 01-jan (07:10) Looking ahead - the biggest and best events to come in 2017 (Oxford Mail)
- 01-jan (07:10) Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fires stern warning to Stamford Bridge stars (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (07:07) Exclusive: Chelsea launch £60m bid for Virgil van Dijk in move to block Man City deal (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (07:06) CHRISTIAN VIEWPOINT: simple acts of kindness can bring rays of light into even the darkest moments (Westmorland Gazette)
- 01-jan (07:06) Beauty blogger shows how to make a DIY Nutella face mask to treat your spots (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (07:03) WojciechZdroj published New Year's Day opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl,... (Croydon Advertiser)
- 01-jan (07:01) Wilsden Post Office reopening (Keighley News)
- 01-jan (07:01) 'We seem to have packed a half-century worth of political stories into the last 12 months' — MP's New Year message (Bolton News)
- 01-jan (07:01) Hundreds attend over-50s information day (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:01) Shopping centre staff win environmental award (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:01) Carl_Eve published Tanis murder: The mistakes, failures and delays revealed in... (Plymouth Herald)
- 01-jan (07:00) The in-tray which awaits Antonio Guterres the new Secretary-General of the United Nations (Euronews)
- 01-jan (07:00) Login Security Question and Answer Change - service@intl.paypal.com (SCAM ALERT)
- 01-jan (07:00) Sharpen pruning skills at Grozone Community Garden workshop (Northwich Guardian)
- 01-jan (07:00) Otters take walk on the wild side again after being cared for at Stapeley Grange (Crewe Guardian)
- 01-jan (07:00) PR guru behind 'Wodka from Varrington' campaign bringing back Black Death Vodka (Warrington Guardian)
- 01-jan (07:00) 27 things we're looking forward to in 2017 (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (07:00) Burnley 4-1 Sunderland: Black Cats lose their cool in the face of Lamine Kone injury (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-jan (07:00) Reading's first mobile home for the homeless may be open in January (Get Reading)
- 01-jan (07:00) VIDEO: Kind donations saves Christmas for group of people living alone (Leigh Journal)
- 01-jan (07:00) Herald Express published Around the courts 28.12.2016 (Devon Herald Express)
- 01-jan (07:00) Herald Express published BYGONES: Visiting the nativity stables of yesteryear (Devon Herald Express)
- 01-jan (06:56) Expect great things from Federer, says ex-coach (BBC News Tennis)
- 01-jan (06:53) Windows 10 Mobile to get Web Payments, View 3D, Edge improvements and more in 2017, suggest screenshots (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:50) A New Year's message from Winsford Town Mayor (Winsford Guardian)
- 01-jan (06:50) Got an opinion about health service shake-up? Tell bosses what you think at drop-in sessions (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (06:50) Letter to the Editor: Merger is Trojan Horse for expansion of Bournemouth into our greenbelt (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (06:46) Many happy returns to Nell celebrating her amazing 107th birthday! (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-jan (06:46) Tips for booking a cheap holiday - find out when is best to fly away in 2017 (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-jan (06:46) 5 cheap ways to learn a language in 2017 (Mirror - Money)
- 01-jan (06:46) 5 cheap ways to travel more and save money on holidays in 2017 (Mirror - Money)
- 01-jan (06:46) WWE Monday Night Raw: The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' appearance date confirmed (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:46) Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing (Yahoo-Entertainment)
- 01-jan (06:46) Istanbul attack overshadows New Year festivities (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (06:46) The Latest: Turkey lowers number of foreign fatalities (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (06:46) Manhunt underway after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub gun attack (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (06:46) Queen to decide whether to attend New Year's Day service (Yahoo-UK)
- 01-jan (06:46) Blac Chyna shows off post-baby curves in a plunging dress as she heads out to celebrate New Year's Eve (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:46) 'Peace out 2016!' Jessica Alba ends the year exploring Hawaiian rainforests with her loved ones (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:46) 'Drunk Don Lemon' steals the New Year's Eve show once again as he gets his ear pierced live on air (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:46) Cairns woman dies after she was hit by a car following a heated argument. (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (06:46) Field Day Sydney sees 28,000 continue the New Year's Eve party (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (06:46) Transfer News: Manchester United and Arsenal exclusives, surprise Barcelona deal (Daily Express Football)
- 01-jan (06:46) What time is Sherlock on? Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes returns to BBC for the start of Season 4 (Mirror - TV)
- 01-jan (06:45) Arsene Wenger reveals the pain Sam Allardyce has caused him... including THAT Bolton draw (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (06:45) Chelsea edge ahead in Argentina star chase: Antonio Conte has been tracking him for months (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (06:45) NDJNicole published Revealed: Predictions for popular pet names in 2017 (North Devon Journal)
- 01-jan (06:45) Istanbul nightclub attack: 39 killed as gunman opens fire on New Year's Eve crowd (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (06:45) He's the man who told us that Trump would triumph in the Presidential election (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-jan (06:44) Staffordshire Newsletter published Eccleshall company director celebrates top five per cent rating (Staffordshire Newsletter)
- 01-jan (06:42) GALLERY: Look back at our front pages from 2016 (Guardian)
- 01-jan (06:42) China tightens control of personal forex purchases (ft.com-banks)
- 01-jan (06:41) Mariah Carey axes lyrical in bungled Times Square show (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (06:41) M*A*S*H's Father Francis, actor William Christopher, dies at 84 (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (06:40) New charity centre opening to help those struggling to get back to work (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (06:40) Money saving challenge: New Year's resolutions that will save you the most money in 2017 (Mirror)
- 01-jan (06:37) Rogers beats Bouchard in Brisbane International's 1st round (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-jan (06:34) Festive singers raise funds for Christmas appeal (Bournemouth Echo)
- 01-jan (06:32) David Elliott published Criminals jailed in December 2016 - sentences total more than 32... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:31) Simon Leonard published 10 most-read Scunthorpe Telegraph articles of 2016: Tragedies and... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:30) Hull Daily Mail published When can you drive after drinking the night before? (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-jan (06:30) Hull Daily Mail published New £1, £2 and 50p coins are being released in 2017:... (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-jan (06:30) Mike_Berriman published Grand Old Buildings - the days when a toll had to be paid to... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:30) Scunthorpe Telegraph published Research reveals most popular pet names for 2016 and predicts... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:28) Grimsby Telegraph published Watch the highlights and key moments of 2016 in just ONE minute (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:25) Scunthorpe Telegraph published Mum opted to lose weight after realising she could not keep up... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:23) Alex Thorp published Criminals jailed in December - sentences total more than 47 years (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:21) Scunthorpe Telegraph published Nic Dakin: Let's reject nasty politics of hate ... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:20) Nicola_birch published Scunthorpe care worker who lost two stone now wants to help other... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:17) Chris commented on the post, Bottas 'had secret Mercedes seat fitting' (F1Fanatic.co.uk)
- 01-jan (06:16) Margaret Thatcher's television training before cameras first broadcast from House of Commons revealed (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-jan (06:16) Istanbul nightclub attack: Gunman 'dressed as Santa' kills 39, including many foreigners, in Reina nightspot as hunt continues for attacker (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-jan (06:16) Jurgen Klopp confirms Jordan Henderson injury in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:16) Kim Jong-un declares North Korea is in final stages of testing long-range ballistic missile (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:16) WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-jan (06:16) Emmanuel Niyonkuru shot dead in Bujumbura (Yahoo-World)
- 01-jan (06:16) North Korea 'close to testing long-range missiles' (BBC News)
- 01-jan (06:16) National Lottery: £26.3m winner in New Year's Eve draw (BBC News)
- 01-jan (06:16) Man United News: Reds confirm star defender departure, Jose's ace warning, £24m bid (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (06:16) Manchester United transfer news: Fourth bid made for star - fee is now £24m (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (06:16) Mariah Carey has a diva moment after flubbing her lines... while Lionel Richie is pitch perfect as they usher in 2017 in Times Square (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:16) Miley Cyrus admires her fiancé Liam Hemsworth at New Year's Eve party (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:16) Shane Warne hosts 'back to school' New Year's Eve party with sports legends and Bachelor stars (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-jan (06:16) Melbourne tenant claims his landlord has installed a coin-operated toilet (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (06:16) Man dies and two are critical after taking unknown substance at Mount Lindesay, Queensland, party (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-jan (06:16) Southport v Wrexham AFC: Everything you need to know (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-jan (06:16) You have until October to get rid of 'round' £1 coins after new ones are introduced in 2017 (Wales Online)
- 01-jan (06:16) Swansea City end miserable 2016 with fitting defeat but the New Year isn't offering much hope (Wales Online)
- 01-jan (06:16) Breast cancer survivor feared she may never have a baby after chemo - but now she's a proud mum (Wales Online)
- 01-jan (06:16) Kolarov's time at Man City is up after another dismal display vs Liverpool (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-jan (06:16) Martial has shown why he won't be allowed to swap Manchester United for Sevilla (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-jan (06:16) 5 cheap ways to find love in 2017 - best free online dating UK websites and apps to try (Mirror - Money)
- 01-jan (06:16) How to exercise for less - 7 cheap ways to get fit in 2017 (Mirror - Money)
- 01-jan (06:16) Banned long-range missiles 'in final stages' says North Korea's Kim (Irish Independent)
- 01-jan (06:15) Landini launches simple spec 6-series tractors (Farmers Weekly)
- 01-jan (06:15) Scunthorpe Telegraph published 9 diets including Atkins, Slimming World and the 5:2 to kickstart... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:15) Chelsea and Arsenal among seven clubs tracking Real Madrid star (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-jan (06:15) Audi A6 Allroad Quattro: car review | Martin Love (The Guardian Tech)
- 01-jan (06:15) More than five weapons a week taken from prisoners inside Scottish jails (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) ScotRail passengers on Gourock to Glasgow line left raging as modern trains are replaced by old carriages (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Celtic left Ibrox knowing Rangers can throw anything at them and it still barely makes a dent - Gannon (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Tributes pour in to Sunday Mail beauty editor Craig Alexander Wilson who died aged 38 (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) 'An open letter to the Grim Reaper…get bent': John Niven reflects on a year of celebrity deaths (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Secret files reveal tensions of first Scottish Government as documents are released to the public (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Stunning sister of Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele signs for top Scottish modelling agency (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Brendan Rodgers thanked Celtic players for their performance BEFORE win over Rangers (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Rangers striker Kenny Miller insists he's to blame for Celtic defeat (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Elderly couple who fled Australia for Scotland to stay together could be torn apart after heartless officials reject wife's visa (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Boxing champ Chris Eubank thinks he'd be a hit at Burns supper (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Nicola Sturgeon hails Sunday Mail campaign for 'life-saving' baby box plan (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Scottish teenager granted new lease of life after American students create prosthetic arm for free (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Moussa's going nowhere! Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says star striker Dembele will not be leaving in January (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) There have been a lot of political fireworks, now it's time for Ruth Davidson to be a sparkler: Alex Bell (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) The Judge looks back at his best victories of 2016 (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Vile conmen carried out major pick-pocketing spree against elderly shoppers in Morrisons (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Farewell 2016: Don't let the bells hit you on the bahookie on your way out (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Rangers gave Celtic a run for their money but the penny should drop that Gers need urgent investment - Parks (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Mark Warburton rues Rangers missed chances as Forrester and Miller falter in front of goal against Celtic (Daily Record)
- 01-jan (06:15) Tom_Mack published Celebrities and community leaders set out their hopes for 2017 (Leicester Mercury)
- 01-jan (06:15) New Year's Day's best TV: Sherlock; World's Strongest Man 2016 (The Guardian TV & Radio)
- 01-jan (06:15) UK countryside at risk in rush to declare Britain ‘open for business’ (The Guardian Environment)
- 01-jan (06:15) The Holy Birds, London: restaurant review | Jay Rayner (The Guardian Life & Style)
- 01-jan (06:15) My boyfriend cheated on me using Skype sex. Does it matter? (The Guardian Life & Style)
- 01-jan (06:15) How to save £30 on a Merlin Annual Pass in the January sales (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-jan (06:15) Amy Macdonald thrilled to sell out home gig as she pens new tracks for new album (Daily Record Entertainment)
- 01-jan (06:14) Jose Mourinho reveals Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick's chances of facing West Ham United (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:14) Mass shooting at New Year's Eve party in Istanbul nightclub – video (The Guardian Video)
- 01-jan (06:14) 'World's best tearoom' plaudit as historic Wester Ross school opens new chapter (Ross-Shire Journal)
- 01-jan (06:14) JordanBhatt published Watch out! Spies at GCHQ can now spy on your phone as the... (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-jan (06:14) Race tracks, snow grottos and virtual rollercoasters – amazing features on new cruise ships for 2017 (Metro Life & Style)
- 01-jan (06:13) UN approves Russian and Turkish efforts to end Syria conflict (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-jan (06:13) MarkWPage published 10 of the most viewed stories on grimsbytelegraph.co.uk in 2016 (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:13) Redhill couple who 'almost gave up hope' of starting family rewarded with beautiful Christmas baby (Get Surrey)
- 01-jan (06:13) These events will make 2017 the best year EVER for Southport (Southport Visiter)
- 01-jan (06:13) Brexit and Donald Trump jokes aplenty as Crookham Mummers raise £645 for charity (Get Hampshire)
- 01-jan (06:13) Is breakfast actually bad for you? (Telegraph - Mother Tongue)
- 01-jan (06:13) Minimalism no more! How I discovered the joy of recluttering (Telegraph - Mother Tongue)
- 01-jan (06:12) Falls Festival organisers blame crowd crush on 'confluence of events' (The Guardian World)
- 01-jan (06:12) Mike_Berriman published North Lincolnshire leaders share their New Year's resolutions (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-jan (06:12) The 20 best destinations to visit in 2017 (Telegraph - Travel)
- 01-jan (06:12) Managing gut health in broilers explained (Farmers Weekly)
- 01-jan (06:12) Farmer Focus: New year wishlist for pig housing (Farmers Weekly)
- 01-jan (06:12) Outlook 2017: Can rising demand sustain poultry prices? (Farmers Weekly)
- 01-jan (06:12) Volkswagen Tiguan - Autocar's favourite cars of the year (Autocar)
- 01-jan (06:12) From Porsche to Peugeot: what the Autocar team spends their own money on (Autocar)
- 01-jan (06:11) New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square (London Community news)
- next >
Information about NewsDump.co.ukNewsDump.co.uk is a rapidly growing site that's for more and more people important as a source of information. There's a lot of actual news on the internet every second, but it's impossible to keep track of all those items yourself. That's why we have developed NewsDump, and we're still working daily to add new features, collecting all news items on one site for you. All items are conveniently sorted so you can follow the topics that interest you easily. On the main page you can even follow all the news items that are collected from over a thousand sources. NewsDump.co.uk really offers you 'The Latest News Every Single Second'.
Creating a personal account gives you the ability to make your own personal news reviews by simply clicking on subjects or websites you want to see in your own news overview. You'll then only get all the headlines that you're interested in, forget the rest. Try it !!
We're adding new sources daily, but of course it's possible that your favorite newssite has not been added yet. Please send a request to the editors and it will be considered. We also invite websites offering news through feeds to contact us. Look up ' Add Source ' in the top menu for this.
For further questions, comments, suggestions and anything else, look up ' Contact ' in the top menu.
NewsDump, Always The First With The Latest News ... !!