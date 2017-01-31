Latest News
- 01-feb (20:49) President Trump's Mission to Honor Fallen Marine (TMZ)
- 01-feb (20:49) Hull Daily Mail published Hull City LIVE - Tigers take on Manchester United, transfer... (Hull Daily Mail)
- 01-feb (20:49) How MPs voted to give Brexit Bill a second reading (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (20:49) Six Nations 2017: The story of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam, five years on (BBC News Rugby Union)
- 01-feb (20:48) Watlington hoard: Relics purchased for £1.35m by Ashmolean Museum (BBC News Oxford)
- 01-feb (20:47) Celebrity Big Brother descends into chaos as Bianca Gascoigne and Kim Woodburn row over Jamie O’Hara (Metro TV)
- 01-feb (20:47) Faced with U.S. retreat on climate change, EU looks to China (Yahoo-Nature)
- 01-feb (20:47) Arconic/Elliott: Davos Manhandled (ft.com-lex)
- 01-feb (20:46) 2017 Range Rover Velar aims squarely at Porsche Macan (Autocar)
- 01-feb (20:45) Kim Kardashian testifies about Paris robbery (Film-news.co.uk)
- 01-feb (20:45) George Kruis ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener by a knee injury (The Guardian Rugby Union)
- 01-feb (20:25) Nintendo's Top 10 Best-Selling 3DS And Wii U Games Revealed (Gamespot.com)
- 01-feb (20:25) Behind-the-Scenes Stories on Star Wars, South Park RPGs (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (20:25) New PlayStation VR Bundle Announced (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (20:25) Star Wars: Darth Maul #1 Review (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (20:25) James Cameron Refutes Titanic Scenario Where Jack Lives (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (20:24) Blac Chyna Poses Nude in Body Paint and Dubs Herself "Queen" (Eoline UK Topstories)
- 01-feb (20:24) How Chrissy Metz Went From 81 Cents in Her Bank Account to Glamour in a Year (Eoline UK Topstories)
- 01-feb (20:24) Vicky Pattison’s fans can’t deal with the ’state of her room’ as they ignore incredible figure (OK!)
- 01-feb (20:24) Medicinal Chef Dale Pinnock reveals the surprise secrets to eating healthily with his new book (OK!)
- 01-feb (20:24) EastEnders: Tanya Branning for shock return? Jo Joyner hints at comeback amid Max Branning revenge storyline (OK!)
- 01-feb (20:24) Yara Shahidi in Dolce & Gabbana (Go Fug Yourself)
- 01-feb (20:24) Inspector gets medal at Buckingham Palace (Southern Standard)
- 01-feb (20:24) England collapse as India win T20 series as Yuzvendra Chahal claims six wickets (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (20:24) Gerry Thornley: Seán O’Brien set to be named in familiar Ireland team (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (20:24) Cantillon: Tourism agencies plan to maintain visitor levels in 2017 (Irish Times Business)
- 01-feb (20:24) Woman loses action against sisters over sale of parents’ home (Irish Times)
- 01-feb (20:24) Are Drake and Kanye West boycotting The Grammys? (The Voice Online)
- 01-feb (20:24) jilldcfc published Ed Sheeran UK tour tickets go on sale on THURSDAY (Derby Telegraph)
- 01-feb (20:24) Scots couple killed in Tunisia terror attack were hunted down by massacre gunman while hiding in hotel office (Daily Record)
- 01-feb (20:24) Britain to be battered by 80mph storm as winds sweep country (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) This is why mobile roaming charges across Europe are set to STOP (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) This is where the past Celebrity Big Brother winners are now (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) Lidl launches fashion collection with prices from £3.99 ahead of London Fashion Week (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) This Lego brick is selling for £12,000 for a very special reason (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) These are the foods you're commonly mispronouncing (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (20:24) Senate confirms Tillerson as US Secretary of State (RTE News)
- 01-feb (20:24) Man (34) charged after gardai seize €310k worth of cannabis (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (20:24) Man charged after fire leads gardaí to cannabis growhouse (Evening Echo)
- 01-feb (20:23) Brexit moves a step closer as MPs vote for legislation to trigger Article 50 (Wales Online)
- 01-feb (20:23) The most expensive (and cheapest) Welsh houses sold in 2016 (Wales Online)
- 01-feb (20:23) How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce (Eastern Daily Press)
- 01-feb (20:23) Staines fire station to remain open until new £3.7m Ashford base is complete, county council announces (Get Surrey)
- 01-feb (20:23) Birmingham's Chinatown to get 40-foot arch (Birmingham Post)
- 01-feb (20:23) Why an exhibition focusing on refugees is proving a big attraction at Baltic (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-feb (20:23) Before you go to bed - nine things from today that you need to know (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-feb (20:23) "I've borrowed your car - won't be long": Prostitute stole client's car and told him with lipstick mirror message (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-feb (20:23) Reports of a shooting in Wavertree - updates (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (20:23) New rainbow cocktail will celebrate Liverpool's first Pride ball (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (20:23) Dimitri Payet worth double the price West Ham sold him for, says David Gold (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (20:23) 'Extremely reckless' motorcyclist killed pedestrian as he sped at 74mph on 30mph road (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (20:23) Trudeau breaks promise on reforming Canada's voting system (BBC News US & Canada)
- 01-feb (20:23) Beyonce reveals pregnancy on first day of Black History Month - and her fans LOVE it (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-feb (20:23) Little Mix's Jesy Nelson showcases gorgeous natural look as she ditches hair extensions (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-feb (20:23) Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona live score and goal updates from the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg (Mirror - Football)
- 01-feb (20:23) West Ham 0-2 Manchester City live score and goal updates from the Premier League clash (Mirror - Football)
- 01-feb (20:23) Manchester United 0-0 Hull City LIVE Harry Maguire misses early chance to put Tigers ahead (Mirror - Football)
- 01-feb (20:23) For Great Results: Entrepreneur - Know Thyself! (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (20:23) Senate Confirms Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson For Secretary Of State (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (20:23) As Telecommuting Rises, Here's How To Keep Tabs On Your Team (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (20:23) How Lifeboat Ethics Affects Every Business (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (20:23) Brexit Bill: Full List Of 47 Labour MPs Who Voted Against Brexit (Huffingtonpost Politics)
- 01-feb (20:23) Archbishop issues apology over abuse allegations (Channel4 - Latest News)
- 01-feb (20:23) Did Ukip leader Paul Nuttall break election law? (Channel4 - Latest News)
- 01-feb (20:22) Tiny baby enters House of Commons during Article 50 vote (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (20:22) Rex Tillerson confirmed as secretary of state as White House puts Iran 'on notice' over missile launch (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (20:22) South Africa batsmen star in win (Skysports - Cricket)
- 01-feb (20:22) Surface Book 2 release date, news and rumors (Techradar)
- 01-feb (20:22) The best free music player 2017 (Techradar)
- 01-feb (20:22) The best monitor deals in February 2017 (Techradar)
- 01-feb (20:22) How your MP voted on the historic Article 50 bill to start Brexit (Metro UK News)
- 01-feb (20:22) The Latest: Goodell avoids Trump, executive order questions (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (20:22) The Latest: Clemson gets big quality in small signing class (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (20:22) England lock Kruis ruled out of France match (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (20:22) Dozens arrested on anniversary of deadly Egypt soccer riot (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (20:22) Deutsche Boerse head probed over stock buys (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (20:22) The Latest: Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as sec'y of state (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (20:22) Board of Brazil's Oi seeks to solve debt problem before discussing investments (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (20:22) GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (20:22) Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' IS intelligence (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (20:22) Syria opposition says UN can't pick delegates to peace talks (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (20:22) Top Asian News 8:03 p.m. GMT (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-feb (20:22) EPL teams spent record $300m in January, made 1st net profit (Yahoo-Asia)
- 01-feb (20:22) When towering rivals Rabin and Nasser met for lunch - in Rabin’s own words (Yahoo-Africa)
- 01-feb (20:22) Monaco survives scare to reach last 16 of French Cup (Yahoo-Europe)
- 01-feb (20:22) Senators spar at hearing as Democrats fume over Trump picks (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (20:22) Britain's Brexit bill clears first legislative hurdle (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (20:22) 250,000 Romanians rally in biggest anti-corruption protest (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (20:22) Top Trump aide condemns Iranian ballistic missile test (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (20:22) US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test, won't elaborate (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (20:22) Quantum computer 'construction plan' drawn up (BBC News Science&Environment)
- 01-feb (20:22) Brexit bill: Most Welsh MPs back triggering Article 50 (BBC News Wales)
- 01-feb (20:22) Brighton sea death: Off-duty police officer dies after rescue (BBC News England)
- 01-feb (20:22) Quebec mosque reopens still spattered in blood from shooting (BBC News World)
- 01-feb (20:22) DR Congo opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi dies aged 84 (BBC News World)
- 01-feb (20:22) Celebrity Big Brother plastic surgery blowout: You won’t believe what the housemates spent (DailyStar-BigBrother)
- 01-feb (20:21) Surgeon claims patients could die if he was banned from driving - and getting the bus will add to waiting lists (Mirror - UK)
- 01-feb (20:21) Who are the Labour MPs who rebelled against Jeremy Corbyn in Brexit vote? (Mirror)
- 01-feb (20:21) Jessica Alba buys $10 million Beverly Hills mansion (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) Lucy Mecklenburgh flaunts abs in Dubai in crochet bikini (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) Norman Reedus says he hated filming first half of season 7 (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) CBB's Kim Woodburn argues with Bianca Gascoigne (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Georgina Rodriguez's 23rd (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) Keira Maguire layers on the makeup at red carpet event (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (20:21) Judge GOOGLES dentist's practice during High Court hearing (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Tributes paid to mother-of-four stabbed in Lidl car park (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Woman fatally stabbed in St Albans unit, Melbourne (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Malia Obama heads to work at her internship (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Girl speaks on Dr Phil Show about affair with friend's dad (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) RAF serviceman raped a woman over the course of 3 years (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Santa Barbara cyclist avoids a plunge to his death (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Gospel singing funeral director facing child sex charges (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Speaker welcomes MP Chloe Smith who brought baby to vote (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (20:21) Pensioner arrested for tearing up grass in neighbour row (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (20:21) Brexit Bill is PASSED despite bid to block Article 50 (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (20:21) Woman is sent flying by a drink-driver in Poland (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (20:21) MPs who DEFIED constituents by voting against Brexit (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (20:21) Aaron Ramsey set to miss Arsenal clash against Chelsea (Dailymail-Arsenal)
- 01-feb (20:21) Public figures call for biggest ever UK protest to oppose Trump visit (The Guardian World)
- 01-feb (20:21) This is how many car accidents involve left-hand drive vehicles in the West Midlands (Solihull News)
- 01-feb (20:21) EXCLUSIVE: Coventry council rejects campaigner's offer to help cover costs of bus gate fine victims (Coventry Observer)
- 01-feb (20:21) WHSmith Clearance Outlet opens up in Middlesbrough - with prices starting from just 10p (Gazette Live)
- 01-feb (20:21) Coronation Street: Toyah breaks up with Peter - here's what happens next! (RadioTimes)
- 01-feb (20:21) 'Britain's Pompeii' findings could go on display near Peterborough (BBC News Cambridgeshire)
- 01-feb (20:21) Bianca Gascoigne has nothing to worry about! Jamie O'Hara's "mystery woman" identified as club manager friend (Mirror - TV)
- 01-feb (20:21) Moira Stuart says she quit drinking after she 'developed problems with alcohol' (Mirror - TV)
- 01-feb (20:21) Jedward have NOT left the CBB house! Twins' tweets had raised eyebrows (Mirror - TV)
- 01-feb (20:20) Even Cam Newton can appreciate memes about his fashion style (Yahoo-Entertainment)
- 01-feb (20:20) Beyonce's surprise twins announcement goes viral (Yahoo-Entertainment)
- 01-feb (20:20) Tillerson confirmed as top US diplomat (BBC News)
- 01-feb (20:20) Deutsche Börse chief probed over share purchase (ft.com-companies)
- 01-feb (20:20) Canadians ask what radicalized alleged Québec City mosque gunman? (The Guardian)
- 01-feb (20:20) Former Italy and South Africa head coach Nick Mallett warns Wales to be wary of Azzurri's answer to Stephen Larkham (WalesOnline.co.uk - Sport)
- 01-feb (20:20) Much-loved York shop to close, after 32 years' trading (York Press)
- 01-feb (20:20) Liverpool’s Premier League title bid is over, says Jamie Carragher (Metro Football)
- 01-feb (20:19) Beyonce pregnant: Couple 'blessed' to be having twins (BBC News Entertainment)
- 01-feb (20:19) PSNI involved in cross-country 'lengthy' car pursuit (BBC News N-Ireland)
- 01-feb (20:19) AM calls for action over historic cinema closure (South Wales Argus)
- 01-feb (20:19) Fire damaged school secures green rating (South Wales Argus)
- 01-feb (20:19) SCHOOL GRADINGS: How did your child's school score? (Denbigshire Free Press)
- 01-feb (20:19) MEP holds protest sign behind Nigel Farage in EU parliament – video (The Guardian Video)
- 01-feb (20:18) England ‘weren’t good enough’ in crushing T20 defeat to India, admits Eoin Morgan (The Guardian Cricket)
- 01-feb (20:18) ‘I’m booking right now’ Internet goes into meltdown over world’s coolest water slide (DailyStar-Travel)
- 01-feb (20:18) Appeal for volunteers to welcome refugees to Kinlochleven (Oban Times)
- 01-feb (20:17) Oil rallies to settle up $1 a barrel (Yahoo-Environment)
- 01-feb (20:16) Brexit vote: how Cambridgeshire MPs voted (Cambridge News)
- 01-feb (20:15) Rumour Mill: Hart meets Chelsea; Leeds offered Reds starlet (TeamTalk Championship)
- 01-feb (20:15) Brexit bill clears first legislative hurdle (Yahoo-Politics)
- 01-feb (20:13) UKIP AM denies smoking drugs in Cardiff hotel (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-feb (20:10) Fearsome faces of the Hitler's henchmen who helped exterminate more than one million Jews in Auschwitz (Mirror - Weird)
- 01-feb (20:08) Alex Thorp published Ed Sheeran: How can I get tickets for his tour and when do they... (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-feb (20:07) Day of events aims to get people talking about mental health (Brentwood Weekly News)
- 01-feb (20:03) UPDATED: Red Ford Fusion Zetec crashes through hedge in Cirencester Road outside Ragged Cot Inn near Minchinhampton (Stroud News & Journal)
- 01-feb (20:00) Swadlincote woman avoids jail after making threats to kill a... (Burton Mail)
- 01-feb (20:00) LewisPennock published The £33,000 'movie plot' coin theft which left four Bristol... (Bristol Post)
- 01-feb (20:00) Tenth takeaway on Stonehouse High Street given planning permission (Stroud News & Journal)
- 01-feb (20:00) Your chance to cycle to Paris and help fund Wiltshire's first children's hospice (Wilts & Gloucestershire Standard)
- 01-feb (20:00) Charity organisations can apply for share of £2,000 (Halstead Gazette)
- 01-feb (20:00) Guided visit to RSPB Greylake (Bridgwater Mercury)
- 01-feb (19:58) Alex Thorp published Driver alert: Roadworks to cause delays in Grimsby and Cleethorpe... (Grimsby Telegraph)
- 01-feb (19:55) MPs vote to back Brexit bill (Burton Mail)
- 01-feb (19:55) Michael_Yong published Woman treated for shock after double-decker bus crashes into tree... (Bristol Post)
- 01-feb (19:54) Snapchat's new lenses could animate the world around you - CNET (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:53) Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart meets Chelsea officials to discuss summer transfer (Daily Express Football)
- 01-feb (19:53) Black Panther: Details on South Korea Action Sequence (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (19:53) Celebrity Big Brother's Jedward in thong drama after naked bath together (Tellymix)
- 01-feb (19:53) Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Steps Out With Boyfriend Gary Anderson (Eoline UK Topstories)
- 01-feb (19:53) Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy hints at upcoming heartbreaking scenes amid Ashley’s dementia storyline - ‘I found it awful to film’ (OK!)
- 01-feb (19:53) Celebrity Big Brother: Have Jedward been EVICTED? Twins spark early exit fears after tweet to Emma Willis from inside house (OK!)
- 01-feb (19:53) Statistics show Ireland’s win-ratio record drops when visiting England and France (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (19:53) Twist of fate led Claire Molloy to a rugby career with Ireland (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (19:53) Federal Reserve leaves US interest rates unchanged, nods to rising confidence (Irish Times Business)
- 01-feb (19:53) VHI to take full ownership of SwiftCare clinics (Irish Times Business)
- 01-feb (19:53) Woman (96) sues cousins over loans for Galway homes (Irish Times)
- 01-feb (19:53) Apply for a film distribution and sales trainee scheme (The Voice Online)
- 01-feb (19:53) Arsenal confirm late deadline day deal for goalkeeper (Daily Express Football)
- 01-feb (19:53) Plymouth Herald published Mystery of car dumped on the pavement in Millbay (Plymouth Herald)
- 01-feb (19:53) Waterford woman helping refugees in Turkey (RTE News)
- 01-feb (19:53) Huge investment needed in local roads, Dáil hears (RTE News)
- 01-feb (19:53) British MPs approve first stage of Brexit bill (RTE News)
- 01-feb (19:53) Limerick rapper Tubz to debut ‘Ignite the Flame’ (Limerick Post)
- 01-feb (19:53) Legislation to allow Theresa May start formal Brexit talks clears first hurdle (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:53) High number of children in foster care not allocated a social worker- Hiqa (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:52) Iran Nuclear Deal Update: White House Puts Iran 'On Notice' For Ballistic Missile Launch, Attack On Saudi Ship (IBTimes - Books)
- 01-feb (19:52) WATCH: 'He can be pretty cutting' - Luke Fitzgerald lifts the lid on Joe Schmidt's intense team meetings (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:52) Hermione Granger’s dad swaps Hogwarts for Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School (East Anglian Daily Times)
- 01-feb (19:52) Plans for new graduate accommodation get the go-ahead (Cambridge News)
- 01-feb (19:52) Backstreet Bistro plans approved despite fierce opposition from residents (Cambridge News)
- 01-feb (19:52) Two cars stuck in ditch after collision in Cambridgeshire (Cambridge News)
- 01-feb (19:52) Donald Trump just gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump (London Community news)
- 01-feb (19:51) How web tech will give tomorrow's e-books an IQ boost - CNET (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:51) House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (19:51) A legend departs... The last Vulcan nuclear bomber leaves Cold War hangar (Daily Express UK)
- 01-feb (19:51) How Huddersfield Town's FA Cup win can have a positive effect on Championship form (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-feb (19:51) The Silvestrian Club calls last orders (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:51) Nancy’s sympathy for the Archers devil | Brief letters (The Guardian Football)
- 01-feb (19:51) Jose Fonte makes West Ham debut against Manchester City (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:51) Canadian filmmaker missing after diving off Florida coast (BBC News US & Canada)
- 01-feb (19:51) Atletico Madrid fans put on RED HOT display as they greet team coach ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona (Mirror - Sport)
- 01-feb (19:51) Trump devaluation claims raise fear of currency war (ft.com-global economy)
- 01-feb (19:51) Girl, 9, lives in agony as psoriasis leaves her covered in flaky yellow SCALES which leave her constantly itchy and sore (Mirror - World)
- 01-feb (19:51) Republicans Prepare To Overturn Rule Protecting Waterways From Mining (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:51) Social Media Etiquette: What's Safe To Share On Social Networks? (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:51) Morrison’s successors must ensure legacy lives on (Telegraph - Personal Finance)
- 01-feb (19:51) French mothers don't have superpowers – we just don't beat ourselves up like you English do (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:51) Brexit vote: MPs pass Bill to trigger Article 50 by 498 votes to 114 - live (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:51) Six-month ban for Arter troll (Skysports)
- 01-feb (19:51) WATCH: Top five La Liga goals (Skysports)
- 01-feb (19:51) Donald Trump orders 'nuclear attack' on Senate over Supreme Court nomination (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:51) Beyonce announces she is pregnant...with twins (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:51) MPs vote overwhelmingly in favour of government's Brexit Bill (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:51) MPs back historic bill that will give government power to start Brexit (Metro UK News)
- 01-feb (19:51) The Latest: ND signee phones it in; Blue-chipper for Kansas (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:51) The Latest: NFL seeking ways to cut delays, shorten games (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:50) Singer Beyonce reveals she is pregnant with twins (Herald Scotland)
- 01-feb (19:50) Kentucky teacher jailed for having sex with her student (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Syrian rebels reject talks which do not lead to power transition (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Jimmy Tarbuck promises an evening of top anecdotes at Playhouse Whitley Bay (Evening Chronicle)
- 01-feb (19:50) CBB’s Kim annihilates Bianca Gascoigne for Jamie O’Hara romance (DailyStar-TV)
- 01-feb (19:50) Apple surges on iPhone sales; stock indexes wobble (Yahoo-Companies)
- 01-feb (19:50) The Latest: Spokesman says Pudzer trying to divest of assets (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (19:50) UN refugee official shocked by destruction of Syria's Aleppo (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (19:50) Israel evacuates West Bank outpost amid new settlement binge (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (19:50) President Trump puts Iran 'on notice' over missile test (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (19:50) In Fillon's provincial French fiefdom, locals spellbound by fake work scandal (Yahoo-Europe)
- 01-feb (19:50) UK lawmakers back bill to trigger EU exit talks (Yahoo-Europe)
- 01-feb (19:50) The Latest: Gorsuch phoned Garland, the judge GOP rejected (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Evangelical Jerry Falwell Jr. to head Trump education task force (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Italy's Muslims sign anti-extremism pact (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Bruising fight looms over key Trump nominees (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Amid Trump's shake-up, many wondering 'what's coming next' (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Two Republicans won't vote for Trump education pick DeVos, rejection looms (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) White House says has updated guidance for green card holders (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:50) U.S. fines Mastercard, UniRush $13 million for prepaid card breakdowns (Yahoo-Tech)
- 01-feb (19:50) Brexit bill vote: Article 50 legislation clears first hurdle in Commons (Yahoo-UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) MPs support moving Article 50 legislation to next stage (Yahoo-UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) Federal Reserve upbeat on US economy (BBC News Business)
- 01-feb (19:50) Brexit bill: Seven Welsh Labour MPs vote against (BBC News Wales)
- 01-feb (19:50) MPs overwhelmingly back Brexit bill (BBC News UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) Camila Cabello reveals real reason behind Fifth Harmony split (DailyStar-TV)
- 01-feb (19:50) Man United star not warming up for Hull game: Substitute is missing (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-feb (19:50) BREAKING NEWS: MPs vote in favour of triggering Article 50 as Brexit passes Commons hurdle (Daily Express Showbiz)
- 01-feb (19:50) MPs back Brexit Bill triggering Article 50 by a landslide in landmark vote as resignations rock Labour (Mirror - UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) Top cop who snooped on Mirror journalist's phones became 'national leader' on police ethics (Mirror - UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) Harrowing pictures from inside city slums where thousands of HIV-infected prostitutes sell their bodies for £10-a-day (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:50) West Ham troll Manchester City - and their new team bus - ahead of Premier League clash (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:50) Hit and run motorist knocks cyclist to the ground and then casually drives away as if nothing happened (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:50) Brit scientists begin building supercomputer programmed to solve 'ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything' (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:50) US stocks recover as Fed stands pat on rates (ft.com-markets)
- 01-feb (19:50) Theresa May wins Article 50 Commons vote (ft.com-uk)
- 01-feb (19:50) TOWIE's Megan McKenna goes for hippy chic in Tenerife (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Lisa Appleton salutes the sun in a low-cut swimsuit (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Kendall Jenner shares lingerie-clad snap on Instagram (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Hilaria Baldwin enjoys a jog by herself in New York City (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Katie Piper shows off new lilac dye-job in London (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) TOWIE's Dan Edgar topless playing frisbee in Tenerife (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Gigi Hadid shows off her legs in skintight leather bottoms (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after split with Meek Mill (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Girls stars pose for The Hollywood Reporter (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:50) Eoin Morgan says batting against India was worst in years (Dailymail-Sport Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Vicky Balch is promoting body confidence with nude shoot (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Trump's ban separates burned Iraqi toddler from family (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Mike Flynn We are officially putting Iran on notice (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) High school athlete dies from cardiac arrest in Maryland (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Deputy headteacher admits sex with virgin schoolgirl (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Oklahoma teacher arrested for cartwheeling before students (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Mother died in ‘freak accident’ after slipping on stairs (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) 'Affair led Premier League footballer to ask for move (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Michael Vick reveals the moment he hit rock bottom in jail (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) Texas town mayor Jess Herbst comes out as transgender (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:50) NASA reveals images of summer on Mars (Dailymail-Science)
- 01-feb (19:50) Theresa May says women should feel free to wear the hijab (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Kim Kardashian testifies in NY about Paris armed robbery (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Moscow nightclub owner falls to his death from his flat (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Dubai man's death made James Martin quit Saturday Kitchen (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Dubai stops British woman flying home for cancer surgery (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) University of Edinburgh says paracetamol damages the liver (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Kent girl gets 220k signatures for pro-Trump petition (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:50) Manchester City's Caballero 'deserved' start over Bravo (Dailymail-Manchester City)
- 01-feb (19:50) Disgraceful housing for refugees and others | Letters (The Guardian World)
- 01-feb (19:50) We need dialogue, not a return to cold war | Letters (The Guardian World)
- 01-feb (19:50) We stand together against Donald Trump’s toxic agenda | Letters (The Guardian World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Two Republican senators vow to oppose Betsy DeVos as education secretary (The Guardian World)
- 01-feb (19:50) Why this pardon for Britain’s gay men is so inadequate | Owen Jones (The Guardian UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) MPs vote to give May power to start Brexit by triggering article 50 by majority of 384 - Politics live (The Guardian UK)
- 01-feb (19:50) Have an early start and get networking at business breakfast (Southern Standard)
- 01-feb (19:49) UN chief: Syria talks must focus on transition for success (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:49) See How They Make The Puppy Bowl In This Adorable Video (Gamespot.com)
- 01-feb (19:49) Two Land Rovers stolen from Bromsgrove in less than 24 hours (Bromsgrove Standard)
- 01-feb (19:49) Beyonce has announced that she's pregnant (and that's not the only surprise) (Wales Online)
- 01-feb (19:49) Tandridge illegal deer hunting fears after 'deer offal and remains' dumped in Lingfield (Get Surrey)
- 01-feb (19:49) Scunthorpe Telegraph published Children and parents quizzed about hospital inpatient and day... (Scunthorpe Telegraph)
- 01-feb (19:49) TalkTalk hoping for rapid results as Dunstone gets his hands dirty (The Guardian Business)
- 01-feb (19:49) Federal Reserve leaves interest rates on hold, as global manufacturing picks up pace - as it happened (The Guardian Business)
- 01-feb (19:49) 114 MPs Vote Against Triggering Article 50 In Attempt To Block Brexit As Jeremy Corbyn Hit By Resignations (Huffingtonpost Politics)
- 01-feb (19:49) The best gaming mouse deals in February 2017 (Techradar)
- 01-feb (19:48) Monumental Google Doodle kicks off Black History Month - CNET (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:48) The Weekly Read: Deadline looms for the Trinity Access Programme (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:48) Smart work as dog is saved from an icy doom (Daily Express UK)
- 01-feb (19:48) Gina Miller wants to work with Government to help negotiate Brexit departure deal (Daily Express UK)
- 01-feb (19:48) UKIP Assembly Member denies smoking recreational drugs in Cardiff hotel (WalesOnline.co.uk - News)
- 01-feb (19:48) 'Huge improvements' seen by staff and shoppers of Thornbury Aldi in wake of youth thug trouble (Gazette)
- 01-feb (19:48) LIVE Brexit vote: MPs vote in favour of government bill to trigger EU exit process (Belfast Telegraph)
- 01-feb (19:48) Five things no longer taught at schools - and five new subjects (Eastern Daily Press)
- 01-feb (19:48) Data: Self-driving cars needing less human help than in past (Yahoo-Industry News)
- 01-feb (19:48) You can now play a murder mystery game with Amazon's Alexa (Wired)
- 01-feb (19:48) Drilling into heart of Iceland volcano complete (BBC News Science&Environment)
- 01-feb (19:48) Broadband internet in New York is so garbage, the state's suing Charter (TheRegister.co.uk)
- 01-feb (19:47) The dramatic story of how a scraped knee turned into a serious heart condition for one young girl (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-feb (19:47) The top 5 foods to help you get a good night's sleep - and the ones to avoid (Mirror - Lifestyle)
- 01-feb (19:47) Bracknell roundabout closed after car bursts into flames (Get Reading)
- 01-feb (19:47) Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind: Four MAJOR events coming to ESO on PS4, Xbox One and PC (Daily Express Entertainment)
- 01-feb (19:47) MPs overwhelmingly back Brexit in historic Commons vote (Birmingham Post)
- 01-feb (19:47) Road sealed off as pedestrian receives treatment (St Helens Star)
- 01-feb (19:47) Dutch to hand count votes over hacking fears (BBC News Europe)
- 01-feb (19:47) Eoin Morgan slams his England team after embarrassing collapse against India in T20 (DailyStar-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:46) Look inside new All Saints Sixth Form College (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:45) Workers from one particular industry are far more likely to claim on their car insurance (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:45) Inquest into Andrew Loku shooting announced (London Community news)
- 01-feb (19:45) US Federal Reserve upbeat on economy as interest rates held (Telegraph - Personal Finance)
- 01-feb (19:45) West Ham 0-2 Man City, Man Utd 0-0 Hull, Stoke 1-0 Everton: LIVE Premier League updates (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-feb (19:45) Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to charge for non-emergency calls (BBC News Essex)
- 01-feb (19:44) Use your loaf to avoid wasteful food habits | Letters (The Guardian Environment)
- 01-feb (19:44) Manipulative sex beast jailed after raping teen and encouraging her to "perform" for explicit videos (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:43) Days of roaming charges within EU almost at an end (Evening Echo)
- 01-feb (19:43) 'Wannabe Barbie' with peroxide hair and towering heels' drastic 'make-under' after despairing boyfriend's ultimatum (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:43) Ethiopia claims success in quelling wave of unrest (ft.com-africa)
- 01-feb (19:43) Anti-terror device could be introduced at airports around the world by the end of the year (Solihull Observer)
- 01-feb (19:42) Legislation to allow PM to start formal Brexit talks clears first Commons hurdle (Herald Scotland)
- 01-feb (19:42) Beyonce pregnant with twins: Singer poses with baby bump (Yahoo-Music)
- 01-feb (19:41) MPs vote to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit negotiations (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:41) Gaming forum hacks include details for over 4 million accounts video - CNET (cnet - gadgets & gaming)
- 01-feb (19:41) Low fat sausages put to the test to see if they're tasty or a load of porkies (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:40) Leeds UTC students help make 3D prosthetic hands (BBC News Leeds & West Yorkshire)
- 01-feb (19:40) Beyonce pregnant with twins – Will she headline Coachella? Festival bosses 'in the dark' (Daily Express Music)
- 01-feb (19:40) REVEALED: Full list of 114 MPs who voted AGAINST Brexit bill in Article 50 Commons clash (Daily Express Showbiz)
- 01-feb (19:40) KimHorton published This is the other reason lots of police were seen near Gloucester... (This is Gloucestershire)
- 01-feb (19:39) Review: Gaslight, Grand Opera House, York, until Saturday (York Press)
- 01-feb (19:38) South London care home fined £24k after woman, 79, seriously burned and left needing skin grafts after radiator fall (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:36) SNP-led attempt to stop PM triggering Brexit talks is defeated by MPs (Herald Scotland)
- 01-feb (19:35) Nottingham Post published City centre brought to a standstill after fire at derelict... (Nottingham Post)
- 01-feb (19:35) Big Brother’s Mark Byron annihilated for huge political Twitter gaffe (DailyStar-TV)
- 01-feb (19:35) Man United misses warm-up for Hull game: Substitute goes missing (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-feb (19:34) Malaysia Airlines Connected To ISIS? After MH370, Security Guard Arrested For Possible Islamic State Ties (IBTimes - Luxury)
- 01-feb (19:34) Hydrotherapy pools, Brexit and a moaning football boss: Today's top stories (Get Reading)
- 01-feb (19:34) Jeremy Corbyn Hit By Resignations And Rebellion As 114 MPs Vote Against Article 50 In Attempt To Block Brexit (Huffingtonpost Politics)
- 01-feb (19:34) Hospital treat dementia suffering gran, 87, in a 'store room' (Daily Express UK)
- 01-feb (19:33) BMW 5 Series Touring is the one to get, if you could, but you can't - Roadshow (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:33) Parents call for 999 crew funding (Swindon Advertiser)
- 01-feb (19:31) Paul Whitelam published Child locked in car - firefighters to the rescue (This is Lincolnshire)
- 01-feb (19:30) UK Government pressed to ratify Istanbul convention on violence against women (Herald Scotland)
- 01-feb (19:24) Twenty20 international batting collapses (Sport.co.uk)
- 01-feb (19:23) TalkTalk founder Dunstone to take back company after Harding steps down (Daily Express Finance)
- 01-feb (19:22) PorscheF1 commented on the post, Overtaking is overrated: F1's top ten 'processions' (F1Fanatic.co.uk)
- 01-feb (19:22) Ghost Recon: Wildlands Closed Beta Preload Available Now, File Size Revealed (Gamespot.com)
- 01-feb (19:22) Nintendo Wants To Release 2-3 Mobile Games Every Year (Gamespot.com)
- 01-feb (19:22) The Batman: BvS Screenwriter Rewrote Affleck's Draft (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (19:22) Atlus Releases Persona 5 Custom Valentine Generator (IGN UK)
- 01-feb (19:22) Bat Bot: It's the 'holy grail' of flying robots - CNET (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:22) Wait, how many iPhones did Apple just sell? (The 3:59, Ep. 172) - CNET (CNET.com)
- 01-feb (19:22) CONGRATS! Beyoncé announces massive baby news in the loveliest way (Now Daily Celeb News)
- 01-feb (19:22) Liam Payne sends fans crazy as he shares picture of BABY in recording studio (OK!)
- 01-feb (19:22) Beyoncé is pregnant: Jay Z’s wife announces she is expecting twins (OK!)
- 01-feb (19:22) Beyonce Announces Pregnancy In The Most Beyonce Way Ever (Go Fug Yourself)
- 01-feb (19:22) Malia Obama Is Pitching Scripts to Execs at Weinstein (TMZ)
- 01-feb (19:22) Coachella Producers in the Dark Over Beyonce's Pregnancy (TMZ)
- 01-feb (19:22) Munster Schools Senior Cup: Ardscoil Rís spring surprise with defeat of holders CBC (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (19:22) Leinster Schools Senior Cup: St Mary’s in four-try win over Newbridge (Irish Times Sport)
- 01-feb (19:22) European markets boosted by strong economic data globally (Irish Times Business)
- 01-feb (19:22) British army used waterboarding in North, papers claim (Irish Times)
- 01-feb (19:22) Commissioning would improve health service, says Hiqa (Irish Times)
- 01-feb (19:22) CAO applications on course to match last year’s record high (Irish Times)
- 01-feb (19:22) CBL basketball round-up: Kennington Generals rule as Koudou continues to impress (Bexley Mercury)
- 01-feb (19:22) How Opposition Can Be Good For You (Christian Today)
- 01-feb (19:22) What We Can Learn From David's Life Before He Became King (Christian Today)
- 01-feb (19:22) There's no proven link between marijuana and lung cancer (The Voice Online)
- 01-feb (19:22) West Ham replace Dimitri Payet mural with Andy Carroll wonder goal (Daily Express Football)
- 01-feb (19:22) Tottenham suffer huge injury blow: Star man facing month out (Daily Express Football)
- 01-feb (19:22) Man Utd v Hull confirmed line-ups: Mourinho makes several changes, Fellaini & Shaw dropped (Daily Express Football)
- 01-feb (19:22) US and Polish troops hold joint drills along Baltic border as fear of new COLD WAR rises (Daily Express World)
- 01-feb (19:22) Aston Villa scouting report: How did Birkir Bjarnason perform on his debut? (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (19:22) The Voice star Ryhann Thomas 'owes £9k in child maintenance for daughter he has never met' (Birmingham Mail)
- 01-feb (19:22) Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:22) Irish female tech workers celebrated in new photo exhibition (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:22) Why the Premier League's chasing pack can still hunt down Chelsea in title race (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:22) Players currently battling injury ahead of 2017 RBS 6 Nations Championship (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:22) Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins (Evening Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) US national security adviser puts Iran 'on notice' (Irish Independent)
- 01-feb (19:21) BREAKING: President Trump puts Iran 'on notice' after it tested new ballistic missile (Daily Express World)
- 01-feb (19:21) This is what Caernarfon's Morgan Lloyd pub looks like after revamp (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-feb (19:21) Anglesey expat goes under the needle to get permanent reminder of home (North Wales Daily Post)
- 01-feb (19:21) Team line-ups: Millwall v Walsall – winger changes made by boss Harris (South London Press)
- 01-feb (19:21) Herne Hill Harriers: Charlotte Alexander the star at cross country championships (South London Press)
- 01-feb (19:21) New care home would offer ‘state-of-the-art’ dementia care (This is Jersey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Sperm DNA changes detected in men who had chemotherapy in teens (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Leigh coach Neil Jukes: 2017 target to remain in Super League (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Oxford's Ashmolean Museum acquires Watlington hoard of coins (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Sister of Birmingham pub bombing victim calls for 'parity in funding' (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Beyonce reveals she is pregnant with twins (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Ukip denies Paul Nuttall used empty house as home address on by-election forms (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) England captain Eoin Morgan cannot explain batting collapse in India defeat (This is Guernsey)
- 01-feb (19:21) Canopy changes stock symbol to WEED (London Community news)
- 01-feb (19:21) Safety recall issued for Pontiac, Saturn cars (London Community news)
- 01-feb (19:21) Man revived after suspected fentanyl overdose (London Community news)
- 01-feb (19:21) Aguero and Bravo dropped by Guardiola as Man City face West Ham (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-feb (19:21) Manchester's first easyHotel reveals opening date (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-feb (19:21) Manchester United line-up vs Hull includes Henrikh Mkhitaryan and no Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester Evening News)
- 01-feb (19:21) Co-op chocolate bunny recalled over tampering fears (Huddersfield Examiner)
- 01-feb (19:21) Married couple 'made girls eat vomit' as part of horrific physical and sexual abuse campaign (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) Readers feel for nurses who treated nan in hospital "storeroom" (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) Beyonce's pregnant with twins- star announces news on Instagram in the cutest way possible (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) MP Steve Rotheram rubbishes claims Theresa May "ensured justice" for Hillsborough families (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) New Lebanese restaurant is opening in Exchange Flags (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) Teenager accused of shooting Mark Hillman denies CCTV showed him 'organising murder' (Liverpool Echo)
- 01-feb (19:21) David Squires on ... the A-League's new logo (The Guardian Football)
- 01-feb (19:21) West Ham vs Man City team news: Jose Fonte makes debut; Robert Snodgrass on bench; Claudio Bravo dropped (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:21) Brexit vote: House of Commons begins voting on Bill paving the way for UK to leave the European Union (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:21) Beyoncé pregnant with twins: Pop superstar announces she and Jay Z are expecting (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:21) Antonio Conte focuses more on tactics and training than Jose Mourinho, says Eden Hazard (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:21) Ander Herrera: Second place is 'honest' Manchester United target with Chelsea 'many points ahead' in title race (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:21) Trevor Bayliss: India defeat shows England must learn to play spin (BBC News Cricket)
- 01-feb (19:21) Family put up spy cameras in care home to catch neglect (BBC News Birmingham)
- 01-feb (19:21) Family's spy camera shows Birmingham care home abuse (BBC News Birmingham)
- 01-feb (19:21) Pep Guardiola drops Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo as Jose Fonte starts for West Ham (Mirror - Football)
- 01-feb (19:21) Trusting Jurgen Klopp is not just Liverpool's best option, it is their only one (Mirror - Football)
- 01-feb (19:21) Should Sports Brands Speak Out on the Muslim Ban? (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:21) Sheryl Sandberg Donated $1 Million To Planned Parenthood (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:21) Scrubby, Poppy, Mindy, and Sudsy: Meet the Scrubbing Bubbles! (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:21) Audi's Powerful New Super Bowl Commercial Tackles Gender Equality (Huffingtonpost Business)
- 01-feb (19:21) Donald Trump Makes Black History Month All About Him, Attacks 'Fake News' About Martin Luther King Bust (Huffingtonpost)
- 01-feb (19:21) France election 2017: As Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen surge in polls, Francois Fillon 'faces elimination' - everything you need to know (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:21) 'Deep Thought' - Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy dream computer - to be realised by British scientists (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:21) Brexit debate: Two Labour shadow cabinet MPs resign as Parliament votes on Article 50 (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:21) Beyoncé posts baby bump picture on Instagram to announce she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z (Telegraph - UK)
- 01-feb (19:21) People's genetics in far eastern Russia haven't changed much since the Stone Age (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:21) Stem cells from patients' own skin provide new weapon against devastating brain tumours (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:21) African meteorite shows Mars was volcanically active for two billion years (IBTimes - Africa)
- 01-feb (19:20) NFL Commissioner Goodell: Work to be done before Vegas move (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:20) 130-year-old band become homeless in Cricklade after shock closure of popular venue (Wilts & Gloucestershire Standard)
- 01-feb (19:20) Child bride beaten and mutilated by husband in savage act of domestic violence (Daily Express World)
- 01-feb (19:20) Brexit vote: House of Commons votes in favour of bill triggering UK's exit of the European Union (London Evening Standard)
- 01-feb (19:20) Beyoncé and Jay Z's love story from secret relationship to marriage and second pregnancy - and this time it's twins (Mirror - Celebrity)
- 01-feb (19:20) Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka (Yahoo-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:20) Poland expects UK will get Swiss-like deal with EU after exit (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (19:20) Digital media firms search for revenue in high-school bleachers (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (19:20) Fed leaves key rate unchanged at a time of uncertainty (Yahoo-Business)
- 01-feb (19:20) Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash (Yahoo-Middle East)
- 01-feb (19:20) Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies - diplomatic sources (Yahoo-Europe)
- 01-feb (19:20) Democrats vow fight on Supreme Court nominee, Trump urges 'nuclear option' (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) Key legal test approaches for Arkansas LGBT measure (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) Brother of Brussels bomber barred from US (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) Abdullah bin Zayed: Trump's travel ban not Islamophobic (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) Fed holds interest rates steady, remains upbeat on economy (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) US Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged, still expects only 'gradual' rate hikes (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) National security adviser puts Iran 'on notice' (Yahoo-World)
- 01-feb (19:20) New drone footage shows the Apple Campus 2 moving ever closer to completion (Yahoo-Tech)
- 01-feb (19:20) Electronic Arts reveals Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is coming this year (Yahoo-Tech)
- 01-feb (19:20) Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat Bot, the new flying batlike drone (Yahoo-Tech)
- 01-feb (19:20) Colwyn Bay pier partially collapses into the sea (BBC News Wales)
- 01-feb (19:20) Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Ryan Wilson targets 'minimum three wins' (BBC News Scotland)
- 01-feb (19:20) MPs vote on Brexit talks bill (BBC News)
- 01-feb (19:20) Beyonce pregnant with twins: Star reveals shock news (DailyStar-TV)
- 01-feb (19:20) Man Utd v Hull line-ups: Teams confirmed for Premier League clash at Old Trafford (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-feb (19:20) Anthony Martial makes the bench but Jose Mourinho axes other Man Utd star v Hull (DailyStar-Football)
- 01-feb (19:20) BREAKING: SNP-led plot to block Brexit FAILS with House of Commons defeat (Daily Express Showbiz)
- 01-feb (19:20) Murder capital of the country revealed and it's not where you think - but has your area made the top 10? (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) Brave teen watched three generations of his family massacred in Tunisia as he tried to save his grandad (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) My PIP assessment is coming up and I'm bricking it: My Wigan Pier story (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) The Voice Star Ryhann Thomas 'owes £9,000 in child maintenance payments for a kid he has never met' (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) Anarchist squatters evicted from £15m mansion upgrade to £25m pad with chandeliers in every room (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) Bleeding pensioner with dementia 'treated by nurses in store room' at busy hospital because no cubicles were free (Mirror)
- 01-feb (19:20) Rock-bottom rates squeeze German lenders (ft.com-banks)
- 01-feb (19:20) Myanmar: the military-commercial complex (ft.com-uk)
- 01-feb (19:20) Fed stays the course on rates as outlook improves (ft.com-uk)
- 01-feb (19:20) Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson will present at Oscars (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:20) Dakota Johnson wears brown fur coat for Today Show (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:20) Chrissy Teigen returns to Sports Illustrated (Dailymail-Showbizz)
- 01-feb (19:20) Alfie Barker given six-month ban for Harry Arter tweets (Dailymail-Sport Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, Copa del Rey LIVE score (Dailymail-Sport Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Three deer break into gas station convenience store (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Reuters poll says only 31% Americans feel safer after ban (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Footballer who mocked star over stillborn daughter banned (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Cops find tooth and blood in eatery whose owner is missing (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Parents record hockey-loving child shout 'Go Go Rangers' (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) All smiles! New photos show Obamas posing up with Branson (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Neighbor saves woman and her granddaughter from CO leak (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) Colorado mother kills her daughter then herself (Dailymail-Headlines)
- 01-feb (19:20) BWI opens fitness studio Roam Fitness by departure gates (Dailymail-Travel)
- 01-feb (19:20) CSAIL makes wearable AI to judge the tone of conversations (Dailymail-Science)
- 01-feb (19:20) Tesla and BMW fall short of highest crash-test rating (Dailymail-Science)
- 01-feb (19:20) Injured England lock George Kruis could miss Six Nations (Dailymail-Sports)
- 01-feb (19:20) Drone footage of New York's forgotten leper colony (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Some East Asian groups haven't moved for 8,000 years (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Teachers refer children to Prevent 'in fear of markdowns' (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Soya limits the effectiveness of breast cancer treatment (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Father caught on video punching and battering his dog (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Corbyn loses TWO MORE frontbenchers over Brexit Bill (Dailymail-Home)
- 01-feb (19:20) Manchester City give team bus a makeover ahead of West Ham (Dailymail-Manchester City)
- next >
Information about NewsDump.co.ukNewsDump.co.uk is a rapidly growing site that's for more and more people important as a source of information. There's a lot of actual news on the internet every second, but it's impossible to keep track of all those items yourself. That's why we have developed NewsDump, and we're still working daily to add new features, collecting all news items on one site for you. All items are conveniently sorted so you can follow the topics that interest you easily. On the main page you can even follow all the news items that are collected from over a thousand sources. NewsDump.co.uk really offers you 'The Latest News Every Single Second'.
Creating a personal account gives you the ability to make your own personal news reviews by simply clicking on subjects or websites you want to see in your own news overview. You'll then only get all the headlines that you're interested in, forget the rest. Try it !!
We're adding new sources daily, but of course it's possible that your favorite newssite has not been added yet. Please send a request to the editors and it will be considered. We also invite websites offering news through feeds to contact us. Look up ' Add Source ' in the top menu for this.
For further questions, comments, suggestions and anything else, look up ' Contact ' in the top menu.
NewsDump, Always The First With The Latest News ... !!